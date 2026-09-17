Lee Geum-hee Mourns the Death of Her 93-Year-Old Mother After Staying Up Nights to Care for Her

[Sportschosun Reporter Minjeong Cho] Former announcer and broadcaster Lee Geum-hee has lost her mother. The news has drawn added sympathy as memories resurfaced of how she stayed by her mother’s side last year, barely sleeping, when her mother lost consciousness and was admitted to an intensive care unit.

On the 17th, Lee Geum-hee announced that her mother, the late Kang Soon-sik, had passed away at the age of 93.

Lee Geum-hee calmly announced the news, saying, "My mother passed away shortly before her 93rd birthday. I am sharing this news with care and ask that you pray for her peaceful rest."

The funeral was arranged at Room 1 Special of the funeral hall at Chung Goo Sung Sim Hospital. Visitors may pay their respects from 10 a.m. on the 17th, and the viewing will take place at 10 a.m. on the 18th. The funeral procession will depart at 7 a.m. on the 19th, with the burial site being Heungchangsa via the Seoul Seunghwa Center.

Lee Geum-hee’s mother was a major source of support in her life. In December last year, Lee appeared on Channel A’s “Best Friends Documentary—Table for Four” and recalled a time when her mother became seriously ill. Lee Geum-hee confessed, "My mother became so ill that we nearly lost her. I thought we were going to have to arrange her funeral." At the time, her mother had lost consciousness and was admitted to an intensive care unit. Lee recalled, "Our entire family didn’t know what to do. Fortunately, my mother was strong and pulled through."

Her mother’s illness also affected Lee Geum-hee’s health. She admitted, "I was so anxious that I lived with my phone in my hand. I couldn’t sleep properly the entire time she was ill." Lee continued working while keeping up with her broadcasting schedule and eventually developed acute laryngitis. Unable to produce her voice, she could not speak for two weeks and was unable to host her radio program. She later managed her vocal health by visiting a voice-specialty clinic.

Her mother also played a major role during Lee’s difficult childhood. Lee grew up as the fourth of five sisters, with her father working as a police officer and her mother sharing responsibility for supporting the family. Despite their limited means, her mother reportedly raised all five daughters while working various jobs, including hairdressing and sewing.

Lee Geum-hee has also recalled growing up by singing and performing for her mother while she worked. Her affection for the mother who devoted herself to the family for many years was repeatedly evident on television. Although Lee was able to spend more time with her mother after she overcame a life-threatening crisis last year, she ultimately had to say goodbye to her mother shortly before her 93rd birthday.

Lee Geum-hee made her debut in 1989 as a 16th-class staff announcer at the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS). After becoming a freelancer in 2000, she appeared on various programs, including Morning Forum and Screening Humanity. She currently hosts KBS CoolFM’s A Good Day to Love, Lee Geum-hee.

Minjeong Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.