Kim Gu-ra Reveals Sudden Retirement Plan While Raising His Daughter at a “KRW 700 Million International School”: “My Goal Is to Reach 60 in Five Years”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Kim Gu-ra said he considers age 60 his initial practical limit for his broadcasting career and shared his thoughts on life after retirement. Kim Gu-ra, who has a young daughter, is currently 55, meaning he is looking ahead to just five years from now.

On the 16th, a video titled “Me or Myung-soo?” A First Date Alone with Kim Gu-ra, My Male Friend of 30 Years Whom I Once Considered Marrying” was posted on the YouTube channel “Johye-ryeon: Jo Hye-ryun.”

That day, Kim Gu-ra and Jo Hye-ryun looked back on their long broadcasting careers and discussed their future activities.

Jo Hye-ryun said, “Anyway, looking back on the process, I’m so grateful that the two of us are still going strong in 2026,” adding, “If I take care of my health and manage my image, I think I could keep working for more than 20 years.”

Kim Gu-ra, however, had a different view. When Jo Hye-ryun asked, “Didn’t you say you were going to stop now?” Kim Gu-ra replied, “My goal is 60,” referring to a specific timeline.

Kim Gu-ra continued, “You always have to think about life after retirement. Saying, ‘I’m going to work until the day I die’—that’s not it,” he explained. “For now, I’ll work hard until I’m 60, and after that, I’ll do it if opportunities come my way.”

Rather than meaning that he will definitely leave the broadcasting industry at 60, his remarks appear to indicate that he plans to remain committed to his work until then and continue afterward depending on the opportunities available to him.

Kim Gu-ra is currently raising a young daughter, making his remarks about “60” particularly noteworthy.

Born in October 1970, Kim Gu-ra is currently 55. After divorcing in 2015, he remarried in 2020 to a non-celebrity woman 12 years his junior. The couple welcomed a late-in-life daughter in September 2021.

By 2030, when Kim Gu-ra turns 60, his daughter will still be around 9 years old, or elementary-school age. She is reportedly applying to Chadwick International School Songdo in Songdo International City, where pure educational expenses are said to amount to approximately KRW 700 million.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.