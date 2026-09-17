‘19 Weeks Pregnant’ Kim Ji-min Wonders in Front of Family-Priority Parking Space: “Do I Have to Be That Far Along?”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Kim Ji-min found herself unexpectedly wondering about a family-priority parking space.

On the 16th, Kim Ji-min posted a photo on social media along with the caption, "Am I allowed to park here too?"

The photo showed a family-priority parking area marked with images of an elderly person using a cane, a child, and a pregnant woman with a visible belly.

Kim Ji-min, who is currently 19 weeks pregnant, saw the illustration of a full-term pregnant woman and added, "Do I have to be that far along?" She expressed curiosity about the eligibility requirements.

Since her belly has not yet grown as large as that of someone near full term, she appears to have cautiously asked whether she could also park in the designated space. Kim Ji-min’s candid hesitation about using the family-priority parking area during pregnancy drew attention.

Family-priority parking spaces are provided for pregnant women, families with infants and young children, older adults, and other citizens who experience mobility difficulties, allowing them priority access.

In general, eligible users include pregnant women or those within six months of giving birth, preschool children under six, and people who experience difficulties in daily life because of advanced age, as well as citizens accompanying them.

Therefore, Kim Ji-min, who is pregnant, can also use the designated parking area regardless of whether she is near full term.

However, specific eligibility requirements and operating standards may vary by region and facility.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho, who is eight years older, last year after they had been publicly dating. In July, she announced that she had become pregnant through in vitro fertilization, receiving many congratulations.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.