IU, Who Was Told She "Can't Dress," Reveals Surprising Twist Behind Shanghai Fashion: "I Was Sneaking Out"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer and actress IU has revealed the story behind the casual outfit she wore during a trip to Shanghai that recently became a hot topic online.

IU personally explained the recently viral photos taken on a Shanghai street during a Melon Music Wave chat event held on the afternoon of the 16th.

Earlier, IU was photographed on a Shanghai street wearing an oversized T-shirt, knee-length denim shorts, a burgundy cap, a mask, sneakers and a bag while taking pictures with her phone.

Unlike the glamorous styles she showcases onstage, she was dressed in a much more modest and comfortable outfit. This led some online users to speculate that it was a kind of "disguise" intended to avoid attracting attention. Some even commented that she "can't dress."

IU then shared the photo herself and explained what had happened. "This photo was taken a little while ago," she said, adding about the location, "That's right, it was when I went to Shanghai."

She also explained why she had dressed differently from usual. IU said, "I didn't intentionally dress unusually that day. I had been told not to leave the hotel except for scheduled activities, so I wrapped a scarf around myself because I was sneaking out."

Regarding her usual style, she emphasized, "I don't normally go around dressed like that. I usually dress normally."

She added, "I realized I looked suspicious only after the photo was taken," prompting laughter as she playfully embraced the attention the picture had received.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.