Ko Ji-yong’s String of Business Failures and Battle with Cirrhosis... A Prelude to the Conflict Over Child Support and Visitation

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of the group Sechs Kies, is embroiled in a legal dispute with his former wife, family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur, over child support and visitation with their son. Attention is also turning to his past as a businessman after his Sechs Kies activities. The shabu-shabu restaurant he personally operated after recovering his health was confirmed to have closed last year.

Ko Ji-yong operated the shabu-shabu restaurant “Modu-ui Pyeonbaek Shabu” Valsan Directly Operated Branch in Naebalsan-dong, Gangseo District, Seoul. The restaurant was also featured on KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2” last May.

The program showed Ko Ji-yong personally managing the restaurant and serving customers. It also introduced how he entered the food-service business after developing an interest in his diet following a decline in his health.

However, the restaurant closed in September last year. According to business registration information, it ended operations about one year and five months after opening in April 2024.

Ko Ji-yong’s business career, including the restaurant’s closure, has recently drawn renewed attention after he mentioned worsening health and financial difficulties following his divorce.

After ending his activities with Sechs Kies, Ko Ji-yong left the entertainment industry and worked as a businessman for many years. In a 2016 interview, he personally said that he had devoted himself to a business related to secondary-battery energy after retiring.

His business interests changed several times afterward. He entered the advertising and cultural industries by founding a creative advertising company with younger employees, then expanded into real-estate development consulting and corporate acquisition financing.

In 2023, Ko Ji-yong explained through his YouTube channel how he came to work in real-estate development and finance, saying, “When I appeared on ‘Infinite Challenge,’ I ran an advertising agency with my friends.”

On last year’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2,” he revealed an even more diverse business history. He said he had taken on challenges in various fields, including bidets, in addition to real-estate development. He also said that he had been prescribed tranquilizers because of the stress he experienced during the process.

While he was working in real-estate-related finance, worsening market conditions reportedly forced him to seek another breakthrough. In a 2024 broadcast, Ko Ji-yong said, “I work in real-estate-related finance, but the market has become very tight,” and shared that he had begun working with a junior colleague who operated a restaurant serving health-oriented food.

He later became directly involved in operating a shabu-shabu restaurant. Ko Ji-yong took care of the business himself, from serving and washing dishes to assisting customers. He also said he planned to help expand the business by drawing on his experience in real estate and finance.

After taking on ventures in secondary batteries, advertising agencies, real-estate development and finance, and bidets, he also tried the food-service business. However, the shabu-shabu restaurant featured on the program ultimately closed last September.

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong recently made public his conflict with Yang-Im Hur over child support and visitation with their son.

According to Ko Ji-yong’s side, he reached a consensual divorce with Yang-Im Hur on April 24, 2024, and was hospitalized just over two weeks later, on May 9, with cirrhosis, liver cirrhosis, and shock. His side explained that he continued treatment through multiple hospitalizations over the following two years.

The issue of child-support payments also emerged during this period. Ko Ji-yong claims that he sent responses to certified letters twice, asking to be allowed to pay the unpaid child support in installments. His agency said that Ko Ji-yong is currently recovering his health and preparing to resume activities, and that he has been making child-support payments since August.

Alongside the child-support issue, the conflict over visitation with his son has also come to the surface.

Ko Ji-yong’s side claims that he saw his son only about six times over the roughly two years since the consensual divorce in 2024. It also said that he sent a certified letter asking that the child’s photos and videos no longer be posted on social media and other platforms, but that the request was not accepted.

Ultimately, on the 16th, Ko Ji-yong filed an application for a preliminary injunction against Yang-Im Hur, seeking to prohibit interference with visitation and the posting of photos and videos of the child.

Through his agency, Ko Ji-yong claimed, “I sent responses to certified letters twice asking to be allowed to pay the unpaid child support in installments, but after an application for a preliminary injunction and a lawsuit seeking a ruling on visitation rights were filed on September 5, 2026, I could no longer overlook the situation.”

He added, “I could no longer tolerate the refusal to communicate and the legal action against someone who is working to recover his health and return to society.”

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong and Yang-Im Hur married in 2013 and had a son the following year. They won widespread affection after sharing their family life on KBS2’s “The Return of Superman,” but reached a consensual divorce in April 2024. Their divorce was not made public until July this year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.