Sim Soo-bong to Reveal Her ‘Radio Producer’ Husband for the First Time After 33 Years of Marriage: “It Was Unrequited Love”

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Sim Soo-bong’s husband will be revealed on television for the first time on ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.’

The Thursday, Sept. 17, 8:30 p.m. episode of KBS 2TV’s ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant’ will be presented as a Chuseok special. Sim Soo-bong, a living legend of Korean popular music who has created countless hit songs, will appear on the show. The daily life of the beloved singer is expected to be revealed for the first time on an entertainment program. Viewers are especially anticipating the episode because it will also feature the special love story between Sim Soo-bong and her husband.

After two failed marriages, Sim Soo-bong married Hokyung Kim in 1993. Kim was the producer of ‘Sim Soo-bong’s Trot Song Album,’ the MBC radio program she hosted at the time. The couple later had a son.

In the VCR footage to be shown that day, Sim Soo-bong welcomed the ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant’ production team into the home where she has lived for more than 30 years. Apparently unused to being filmed for an observational entertainment program, she was surprised and asked, “Are there really this many cameras?” She introduced various parts of the house and impressed everyone by playing a piano that is more than 30 years old and singing. Then, when Sim Soo-bong called out, “Honey,” a man appeared. It was her husband.

Son Tae-jin, Sim Soo-bong’s grandnephew, watched the VCR with her and could not hide his surprise, saying, “This is the first time our grandfather has been revealed...” Sim Soo-bong’s husband, who will be introduced to the public for the first time on the program, quietly watched the proceedings but quickly came to his wife’s aid whenever she needed something. The cast members of ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant’ reportedly admired his affectionate nature, saying, “He is truly a devoted husband.”

The couple’s love story was also revealed as Sim Soo-bong and her husband sat across from each other at the dining table and talked. They first met as a radio DJ and producer. Sim Soo-bong said, “It was unrequited love,” and revealed that she personally sang a special song for him to express her feelings at the time. Which of Sim Soo-bong’s hit songs became the bridge that brought the couple together?

The backstory behind another of Sim Soo-bong’s greatest hits, ‘A Million Roses,’ was also revealed. The song became widely loved for its dramatic, story-like lyrics written by Sim Soo-bong. As she shared how the song, widely regarded as a favorite among the public, came into being, she expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thanks to my husband...” The story behind the creation of ‘A Million Roses’ will be revealed on the full episode of ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.’

Everything from the daily life and usual meals of Sim Soo-bong, a beloved singer who has created exquisite hit songs for 49 years, to her favorite dish—one she eats eight out of 10 times—will be revealed on KBS 2TV’s ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,’ airing Thursday, Sept. 17, at 8:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.