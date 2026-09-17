Hong Jin-kyung Shares Duty-Free Shopping Tips with Daughter Rael, Only to Get into a Real-Life Squabble: “Say Something” vs. “I Have to Go to a Pop-Up in Seongsu-dong”

[Sportschosun Reporter Minjung Cho] Broadcaster Hong Jin-kyung tried to share duty-free beauty tips with her daughter, Kim Rael, but ended up making viewers laugh with their unexpectedly relatable mother-daughter chemistry.

On the afternoon of the 15th, a Shorts video titled “What Happens When Hong Jin-kyung Tries to Tell Rael Something Really Useful” was posted on Hong Jin-kyung’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Hong Jin-kyung explained beauty products worth packing before a trip, along with duty-free shopping information, to her daughter, Kim Rael. She introduced exclusive promotional products from major Amorepacific brands, including Sulwhasoo, HERA, and AESTURA, as well as benefits from the “Amore Beauty X Shinsegae” promotion currently being held by Shinsegae Duty Free.

Sulwhasoo put together the “First Care Activating Serum VI Duo” and the “Essential Daily Duo,” while HERA added popular benefits, including tone-up sunscreen and cushion products. Shinsegae Duty Free has introduced a points-linking service with Amorepacific and is running an event that offers 2,000 points when points are linked and 3,000 points on a first purchase, along with an additional 1% in points based on the purchase amount.

The real source of laughter in the video, however, was something else. As Hong Jin-kyung enthusiastically explained the information, Kim Rael showed little reaction. The PD watching the scene then addressed Rael, saying, “Say something...” Hong Jin-kyung also tried to draw her daughter into the conversation, asking, “Can’t you say at least one thing?”

When Hong Jin-kyung finally burst out laughing, Kim Rael hurried her along, saying, “Hurry up. I told you I have to go to a pop-up in Seongsu-dong.” Her response sent everyone into laughter, and Hong Jin-kyung shot back, “Did you hide a jar of honey in Seongsu-dong?” The two showed the playful back-and-forth of a real-life mother and daughter.

Meanwhile, Hong Jin-kyung married a businessman five years older than her in 2003 and welcomed her daughter, Rael, in 2010. After reaching a mutual divorce agreement 22 years into the marriage, she is currently raising Rael.

Minjung Cho, Reporter

mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.