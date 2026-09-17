Unlike Park We... Tiffany Young Touched by Special Consideration, Telling Oneshot Hansol to "Hold My Elbow" as Soon as They Met

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Visually impaired YouTuber Oneshot Hansol shared his experience meeting Girls' Generation member Tiffany Young, while Tiffany's thoughtful consideration for a visually impaired person has drawn attention.

Oneshot Hansol posted photos taken with Tiffany Young and a review of their meeting on his social media on the 16th, writing, "A precious guest who came to Tori's place."

The released photos show Oneshot Hansol and Tiffany Young sitting side by side for pictures. Tiffany smiled brightly as she took selfies with Oneshot Hansol and posed with a finger heart. Her appearance with her companion dog, Tori, also caught attention.

Oneshot Hansol mentioned Tiffany Young's thoughtful consideration. He said, "I was surprised that, as soon as we met, you let me hold your elbow and already knew how to guide a visually impaired person while walking."

He continued by sharing a conversation he had with Tiffany Young: "When I asked Tiffany, who had known my face since before I lost my sight, what my face looks like now, she said I had become even more handsome? Haha."

They also discussed the inconveniences visually impaired people experience in everyday life. Oneshot Hansol stated, "She empathized with me about how the Braille on beverage cans only says 'beverage' and how visually impaired people have difficulty boarding buses because the buses do not make announcements, and she responded so cheerfully."

He also described Tiffany Young's reaction to his companion dog, Tori. He added, "She gave a huge reaction every time Tori performed a trick, haha," and continued, "Thank you for singing in person and playing your new song for me for the first time. My ears had a wonderful time while we were together."

Tiffany Young's preparation before filming with Oneshot Hansol has also drawn attention. According to Oneshot Hansol, she had learned in advance how to guide a visually impaired person and naturally offered her elbow when they first met.

This behavior has attracted attention in comparison with how YouTuber Park We previously treated Oneshot Hansol. In a YouTube video featuring Park We and Oneshot Hansol in 2022, a scene in which Park We said, "You can see everything, can't you?" and "I'll admit this isn't staged" was recently brought up again online.

At the time, some online users criticized whether those remarks reflected an appropriate way to treat a visually impaired person. Scenes from the two different encounters, which contrast in their approaches to guiding a visually impaired person, are now drawing attention together online.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.