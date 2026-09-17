Kim Heung-gook’s shocking update: “I’ve lost almost all my hair”... From being a ‘goose father’ to political activities, “The stress was considerable”

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Singer Kim Heung-gook drew attention by openly revealing his bald head while candidly discussing his long-standing struggle with hair loss.

Kim Heung-gook shared an update on the 17th, saying, "I became a promotional model for a hair-loss treatment for the first time in my life." He had consistently worn hats, but openly revealed his bald head that day, drawing attention.

Although he once boasted a full head of hair, he candidly revealed a personal struggle he had faced since his debut with “Horangi Nabi.” He also expressed his determination to make being selected as a model a new turning point in his life.

Sharing his experience with people struggling with hair loss, Kim Heung-gook said, "I also suffered emotionally for a long time because of hair loss. Now that I have even become a model for a hair-loss treatment, I want to become someone who gives hope to people with hair loss across the country."

Kim Heung-gook’s struggle with hair loss began quite some time ago. He recalled, "When I debuted in the early 1980s, I had a really thick head of hair. It suited my mustache very well, too." He continued, "But after ‘Horangi Nabi’ became a major hit and my broadcasting activities continued at a hectic pace, I began gradually losing my hair."

Hair loss subsequently became a long-standing concern for Kim Heung-gook. About a decade ago, he revealed on a television program that he was experiencing hair loss and wearing a wig. At the time, he also worked as a model for a wig product. However, he explained that his concerns about hair loss had grown more serious in recent years as he faced considerable additional stress.

Kim Heung-gook opened up, saying, "I lived apart from my family as a ‘goose father,’ and I experienced various social issues, which caused considerable stress. As a result, I lost a great deal of hair. Later, I felt as though I had lost almost all of it."

Meanwhile, Kim Heung-gook had openly expressed conservative views and continued his political activities. However, in 2025, he suspended all political activities and declared, "It’s right for me to return to my main profession."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.