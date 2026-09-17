'Los Angeles resident' Park Eun-ji rushes back to South Korea after learning of her father's critical condition: "I can finally breathe a little easier after intensive treatment"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Park Eun-ji, a broadcaster and former weathercaster, revealed that she had rushed back to South Korea for her father, who was hospitalized in intensive care in critical condition.

On the 17th, Park Eun-ji shared an update on her recent life, saying, "I've actually been incredibly busy lately."

According to Park Eun-ji, she rushed back to South Korea after her father was hospitalized in intensive care in critical condition. After completing intensive treatment that day, he underwent arrangements to be transferred to another hospital.

Park Eun-ji shared her feelings, saying, "I still can't let my guard down, but I'm grateful that I can breathe a little easier, even if only slightly."

She also opened up about her life over the past two weeks. "I went to the hospital to see my father four or five evenings a week, and worked whenever I had time during the day," she explained, adding that she managed various meetings and hospital appointments alongside everything else. She continued, "It was an incredibly hectic two weeks, and I barely managed to meet a friend once."

She said that watching sick patients in the intensive care unit had also led her to think more deeply about life. Park Eun-ji said, "Seeing elderly patients who were ill in the intensive care unit made me think about many things." She added, "When they were young, they must have been more active than anyone else and lived fiercely in their respective fields. Seeing them lying in hospital beds now left me feeling deeply saddened."

She also said that she felt grateful for her work even while her father was hospitalized. Park Eun-ji said, "My heart was truly hurting, but I focused even more on my work during the time I had left." She added, "I realized anew how grateful I should be for the fact that I can still move, work, and create something."

She continued, "While I'm in South Korea, I plan to visit my father every day as much as I can." She added, "Thinking of my father and cherishing each day I've been given, I resolved to live harder without regrets."

Meanwhile, Park Eun-ji is a former weathercaster for Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). She married her Korean-American husband in 2018 and has a daughter. After her marriage, Park Eun-ji moved to Los Angeles with her family and now divides her time between South Korea and the United States.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.