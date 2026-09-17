Was Infidelity with a Married Man Recognized? Suk Haeng Loses Affair Lawsuit and Returns as Singer

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Trot singer Suk Haeng lost a lawsuit for damages filed over an alleged affair.

On the 17th, the Civil Division 7 of the Suwon District Court Seongnam Branch held the sentencing hearing in a lawsuit filed by A against Suk Haeng seeking damages for an alleged affair with a married man.

The court ruled partly in favor of the plaintiff, A.

A claimed on JTBC’s “Sageonbanjang,” which aired on December 29, 2025, that her husband, B, had left home, abandoning even their two children, and was living with Suk Haeng. The program aired CCTV footage showing a woman believed to be Suk Haeng kissing and embracing B, along with other intimate physical contact, shocking viewers.

A claimed, “I contacted Suk Haeng, but she said she and my husband were only friends and threatened to file a complaint through her agency if I continued contacting her. But I later found out that she and my husband were living together and had been physically intimate. Before sending a formal notice, I asked her one last time to return my husband. She told me, ‘Why are you saying this when I never had him in the first place?’ and told me not to contact her.”

Suk Haeng’s side stated, “I began dating B because I believed him when he said that his de facto marriage had effectively ended and that only the legal formalities remained. B said that the property division and alimony arrangements had all been completed, but that was not true. As soon as I learned the truth, I ended the relationship and expressed my apologies to A.”

B said through a YouTube channel that he met Suk Haeng through an acquaintance in 2024 and grew closer to her while accompanying her on a business trip to Busan in January 2025, during a period when he and A were living separately with divorce in mind. He also acknowledged telling Suk Haeng that his married life with A had effectively ended. However, he categorically denied claims that they had lived together.

In the aftermath, Suk Haeng left the programs she had been appearing on and temporarily suspended her activities. She will return to the stage at “A Special Time with Fans, Back to Singing,” a performance scheduled for the 30th at Arte Seoul Muse Hall in Mok-dong, Seoul.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.