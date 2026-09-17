WHIB’s UGeon Cast as the Lead in “My Idol Is a Social Service Worker,” Poised to Become the Next Idol-Actor

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] WHIB member UGeon has signaled the arrival of the next idol-actor.

UGeon has been cast as Kang-bin, the male lead in the short-form drama “My Idol Is a Social Service Worker.”

“My Idol Is a Social Service Worker” is a chaotic romantic comedy about Kang-bin, South Korea’s top idol, and Hye-won, a former passionate fan who now cannot stand him. They meet in a rural village, where Kang-bin serves as a social service worker and Hye-won is his by-the-book civil servant supervisor. The two, whose relationship has shifted from star and fan to that of adversaries, repeatedly clash as they gradually get to know each other, delivering both excitement and laughter.

Kang-bin, played by UGeon, is perfect onstage but an egocentric character who usually does whatever he wants. After becoming embroiled in an unexpected controversy, he begins serving as a social service worker at a rural community service center. Expectations are high for how UGeon will portray the character’s prickly yet unexpectedly clumsy charm. In particular, as UGeon is currently active as a member of the newly popular boy group WHIB, viewers anticipate polished acting grounded in his real-life experience.

“My Idol Is a Social Service Worker” is scheduled to be released this year.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.