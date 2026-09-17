'Married' Attorney Yang Na Rae Reveals Her Husband’s Silhouette at Hotel Shilla: "An Introverted Older Man"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] Attorney Yang Na Rae, who became known through Divorce Re-Boot Camp, held her wedding at Hotel Shilla in Seoul and joined the ranks of married women.

On the 16th, Yang Na Rae posted several wedding photos on her social media along with the caption, "The happiest 26.9.13 of my life."

In the released photos, Yang Na Rae is smiling brightly in a pure white wedding dress against the backdrop of the outdoor garden at the Yeongbin-gwan of Hotel Shilla in Seoul. A long veil, a voluminous train, and pink and orange floral decorations created a glamorous yet romantic atmosphere. Her groom, dressed in a tuxedo, stood beside her. Although his face was covered, the couple posed side by side against a flower-lined path, conveying a sense of happiness.

Yang Na Rae held her wedding to a non-celebrity man on the 13th at the Yeongbin-gwan of Hotel Shilla in Seoul. Park Se-mi and Seo Dong-ju, whom she met through television, attended the ceremony. Park Ha-sun, who works with her on Divorce Re-Boot Camp, sent her congratulations with a flower wreath bearing the message, "May you walk only on flower-lined paths."

Yang Na Rae had previously announced her marriage herself in July. At the time, she introduced her future husband, saying, "I met a precious partner with whom I will spend the rest of my life, and we will be getting married this coming September." She also described him as "very introverted and older than me." She added, "Our values align very well. I like people who are passionate and have a strong sense of morality," explaining why she decided to marry him.

On another television program, she explained that her husband is uncomfortable with being exposed publicly and described him as "someone whose feelings are not easily hurt and with whom communication comes easily." Her marriage also drew attention because she is an attorney specializing in divorce cases. Yang Na Rae previously defined marriage as "a relationship in which two people take responsibility for each other" and said she decided to marry after developing faith that her partner would fulfill that responsibility as well.

Yang Na Rae currently serves as the managing attorney of LAW OFFICE NARAE. She has raised her profile through appearances on various programs, including JTBC’s Divorce Re-Boot Camp, Hyeotbadak Jonghap Gyeoktu Gi Sechihyeo, and Wontak-ui Byeonhosadeul, where she has offered direct legal advice.

Cho Min-jung, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.