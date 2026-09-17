'Lucky Jindo Island, Home to Song Ga-in...The Trot Queen’s Hometown Love Explodes'

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Song Ga-in, the “trot queen,” has shown her love for her hometown in a big way.

Song Ga-in attended the Myeongnyang Battle Festival 2026, held on the 12th in Jindo Island, South Jeolla Province. She took the stage at “Myeongnyang Trot Night” and passionately performed her signature songs, including “Gainieora,” “Good Day,” and “Mom Arirang,” as well as her new song “Not a Flower.” The audience responded with a group sing-along and mass dancing, heating up the festival atmosphere.

Song Ga-in also held a fan-signing event, speaking directly with fans and signing autographs as she interacted closely with them.

Members of Song Ga-in’s official fan café, Again, donated 17 million won in hometown love donations and 5 million won in scholarships for talent development to Jindo County that day, adding to the warmth. Fans voluntarily joined forces to support the development of Song Ga-in’s hometown, Jindo, and nurture future talent, creating a virtuous cycle in which the artist’s love for her hometown expanded into her fans’ sharing with the community.

Song Ga-in was recently reappointed as a promotional model for Jindo County. As the “representative face of Jindo,” she is expected to promote the region’s diverse attractions, including its tourism, culture and arts, and agricultural and marine products.

Song Ga-in is receiving praise for attempting a fresh transformation with “Not a Flower.” She is also winning viewers’ affection by showcasing her distinctive variety-show skills on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s entertainment program “Jecheolli Village Hall.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.