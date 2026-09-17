WJSN’s Seol-ah and Eunseo Part Ways with Starship After 10 Years: “Our Sincere Support”

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun, Reporter] Seol-ah and Eunseo of Cosmic Girls (WJSN) are parting ways on good terms with Starship Entertainment, where they have spent the past 10 years.

On the 17th, Starship said, "We sincerely thank Seol-ah and Eunseo for being with us for such a long time. We will remember all the moments we shared and the precious memories for years to come."

The agency added, "We sincerely wish and support both of them, hoping that happiness and good things will fill every step of their journey as they prepare for a new beginning."

Seol-ah and Eunseo debuted as members of WJSN in 2016 and won fans’ love with hit songs including "Secret," "To Reach You," and "As You Wish."

Seol-ah has also pursued a career as a solo singer, while Eunseo expanded her activities as an actress through films such as "Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary" and "The Cursed."

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.