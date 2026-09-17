‘Byun Yo-han’s girlfriend’ Tiffany Young shows her true character... Extends her elbow when meeting Oneshot Hansol, whom Park We mocked

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Tiffany Young of Girls’ Generation’s true character has been revealed.

Oneshot Hansol, a visually impaired YouTuber, posted a photo with Tiffany Young on the 16th, writing, "A precious guest who came to Tori’s place." In the released photo, Tiffany Young is seen holding Oneshot Hansol’s dog, Tori, and posing warmly with the pet.

Oneshot Hansol praised her, saying, "As soon as we met, she let me hold her elbow, and I was surprised that she knew how to guide a visually impaired person while walking. I asked Tiffany Young, whose face I had known since before I lost my sight, what I look like now, and she told me I had become even more handsome."

He added, "She empathized with me when I said that the Braille on beverage cans only says ‘beverage,’ and that visually impaired people have difficulty boarding buses because the buses do not announce themselves. She reacted so cheerfully. She even gave a very big reaction whenever Tori performed a trick. Thank you for singing for me in person and playing your new song for me for the first time. My ears were happy the entire time we were together."

Fans applauded Tiffany Young even more because her considerate behavior was completely different from the attitude recently displayed by YouTuber Park We, which sparked controversy.

Park We, who faced criticism after targeting a public service worker who had tried to help him, encountered even stronger backlash over the discourteous behavior he displayed in content with Oneshot Hansol three years ago. In 2023, Oneshot Hansol invited Park We to a glamping trip. Oneshot Hansol personally pushed Park We’s wheelchair, but Park We said, "You can’t see, so how is this possible? I’m really going to check whether you can do it here." When Oneshot Hansol walked along a grassy path and said, "It changed to grass," Park We replied, "How did you know? Be honest. You can see everything, can’t you?" While grilling meat during the glamping trip, Park We watched Oneshot Hansol awkwardly use scissors and said, "I’ll admit that you’re really not faking it." Then, when Oneshot Hansol made a wrap with the side dishes, Park We said, "You really seem to be able to see."

Netizens criticized this as an attitude that showed no respect for visually impaired people.

Tiffany Young began publicly dating actor Byun Yo-han, whom she met through the Disney+ original series ‘Uncle Samsik,’ in December last year. They completed their marriage registration in February this year and became legally married.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.