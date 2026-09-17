"Wow!" Hyun Bin Genuinely Amazed After Fan Gets Son Ye-jin’s Handwritten Autograph Tattooed

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] An overseas fan who had actress Son Ye-jin’s handwritten autograph tattooed on their arm has now succeeded in meeting her husband, Hyun Bin. After showing Hyun Bin the tattoo in person, the fan said, "My life is complete," expressing overwhelming joy.

Recently, an overseas fan shared a video and photos of meeting Hyun Bin on social media, writing, "My 'BinJin' dream has come true. I’m still trembling." 'BinJin' is an affectionate nickname used by international fans for Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin together.

In the video, the fan met Hyun Bin and held out their arm. Son Ye-jin’s handwritten autograph, which she had personally given the fan, was tattooed on it.

After learning that his wife, Son Ye-jin, had left her autograph as a tattoo, Hyun Bin looked closely at the fan’s arm and reacted in apparent surprise, saying, "Wow." He also showed warm fan service by taking a photo with the fan at their request.

The fan said, "Meeting Hyun Bin felt unreal," adding, "I was even able to show him my Crash Landing on You tattoo, which Son Ye-jin signed for me. It is a moment I will cherish in my heart for the rest of my life."

The fan then expressed their overwhelming emotions, saying, "My life is complete," before offering thanks in Korean: "Hyun Bin, thank you so much for treating me so warmly and for stopping by my side for a moment. This is a moment I will never forget."

The tattoo that even surprised Hyun Bin carries a special story involving Son Ye-jin.

The fan’s extraordinary devotion had already attracted attention in April after being reported by domestic online communities and other outlets. The fan, who has long regarded Son Ye-jin as one of their life icons, reportedly traveled to Venice, Italy, when Son Ye-jin visited the city to attend a film festival and succeeded in meeting her in person.

At the time, the fan received Son Ye-jin’s handwritten autograph not on paper or a photograph, but directly on their arm. To prevent the precious autograph from fading, the fan later had the exact location and design of the autograph Son Ye-jin had left tattooed on their arm.

The fan specifically introduced the tattoo as a Crash Landing on You tattoo, referring to the signature work starring Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin. The revealed image included Son Ye-jin’s handwritten autograph alongside wording that evoked the series, offering a glimpse of the fan’s extraordinary devotion.

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin first worked together in the 2018 film The Negotiation before reuniting in the tvN drama Crash Landing on You. The two later became a real-life couple, married in March 2022, and welcomed a son in November of the same year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.