'Jang Shin-young Forgives Kang Kyung-joon'—Once the 'Queen of Homemaking,' She Says, "I've Mostly Stopped Cooking Lately; I Exercise Six Days a Week"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Jang Shin-young shared an update on her recent life, which has been filled with self-care.

On the 16th, a video of broadcaster Jo Soo-bin visiting a model home for a newly built apartment with Jang Shin-young was posted on Jo Soo-bin's YouTube channel.

That day, Jo Soo-bin toured the model home with Jang Shin-young, who serves as the apartment's promotional model. When Jang Shin-young entered the kitchen and saw the storage cabinets, she said, "These are so easy to organize. I really love organizing. It gives me peace of mind."

Jo Soo-bin then said, "I've seen you cooking side dishes and other foods several times." Jang Shin-young drew attention last year after demonstrating her exceptional cooking skills on KBS2's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant. At the time, she showcased her homemaking skills, saying, "I make at least eight kinds of side dishes and cook using three burners at once."

Jang Shin-young caught people's attention by admitting, "I cook less than I used to. These days, I've mostly stopped cooking." When Jo Soo-bin asked, "You like cooking, but you're just too busy?" Jang Shin-young nodded.

When the conversation turned to exercise, Jang Shin-young also mentioned her changed workout routine. "Since I've been taking time off, I worked out almost six times a week during that period. It became part of my morning routine," she said. She explained that after her child leaves for school, she runs at the gym in her apartment complex and then does Pilates or yoga.

Jo Soo-bin looked envious and said, "Our routines are similar, so why are the results different? I exercise almost every day too. I guess genetics really are the most important factor."

Jang Shin-young, who already had one son, remarried actor Kang Kyung-joon in 2018. The following year, she gave birth to a second son, and the couple earned widespread affection by appearing together on entertainment programs. However, they faced difficulties in 2023 when Kang Kyung-joon became embroiled in an affair controversy.

Jang Shin-young later appeared to forgive Kang Kyung-joon, saying, "My husband and I had many conversations. I blamed myself and reflected on my actions countless times. We went through a period of pain that was too difficult to put into words, but for the sake of our children, we are trying to continue living together as one family."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.