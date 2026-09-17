‘Park We controversy’ draws barrage of malicious comments at Song Ji-eun, forcing comments section on comeback video to close

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Song Ji-eun resumed her broadcasting activities amid controversy surrounding her husband, YouTuber Park We, but the comments section on the video was eventually closed after it was flooded with malicious comments.

As of the 17th, the video featuring deaconess Jin Seong-ae on the CBS TV YouTube channel’s “Refresh My Soul” displays a notice reading, “Comments have been disabled.”

The video, released on the 14th, featured Jin Seong-ae, who had lost her young son. Joo Young-hoon, Song Ji-eun and Lee Jung-soo hosted the episode.

“Refresh My Soul” is a Christian testimony program hosted in rotation by Joo Young-hoon, Park Yo-han, Song Ji-eun, Lee Jung-soo and Yeniel.

During the episode, Deaconess Jin Seong-ae shed tears as she opened up about the pain of losing her eldest son. Song Ji-eun, who was listening to her story, also broke down in tears, unable to contain her emotions.

The broadcast drew particular attention because it marked Song Ji-eun’s first public appearance since controversy erupted surrounding her husband, Park We.

Park We recently suspended his activities and has remained silent after releasing CCTV footage of his fall during an accident involving a KTX train, which sparked controversy over privacy infringement and alleged attempts to shift responsibility.

After Song Ji-eun returned to television, the video’s comments section was filled with criticism along the lines of, “Take care of your husband’s situation properly before coming back.”

Many comments also attacked Song Ji-eun by bringing up Park We’s controversy, regardless of the testimony or the guest’s personal story.

Comments on the video were subsequently disabled. Although the producers of “Refresh My Soul” have not officially explained why the comments section was closed, the timing suggests it was intended to protect the guest and the person whose story was featured after malicious comments continued to appear.

Earlier, Park We uploaded CCTV footage to his YouTube channel after falling from his wheelchair on a KTX platform. However, he faced criticism because other passengers were shown in the footage without their identities being sufficiently obscured.

Controversy also grew over the video’s composition and remarks, which appeared to shift responsibility for the accident onto those around him. Park We later deleted the video and apologized, but public criticism continued as his past content was also brought back into the spotlight.

While her husband Park We remains silent without engaging in notable activities, Song Ji-eun returned to broadcasting and instead became the target of malicious comments. The production team closed the comments section to prevent the controversy from spreading further.

Meanwhile, Park We and Song Ji-eun held their wedding ceremony in October 2024.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.