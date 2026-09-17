Rhymer's Father, in His 80s, Was a Brand New Music Executive... "Are You Seeing Anyone?" He Nags His Son ('Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2')

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Rhymer, the music producer who runs Brand New Music, shares a glimpse of his everyday life as his father, a company executive, nags him.

On 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,' airing on Channel A at 9 p.m. on Friday the 18th, 'new student' Rhymer heads to work at Brand New Music, which he has operated for 23 years, declaring, "My pride and my everything!" He shows off his professional appeal.

That day, Rhymer heads to the Brand New Music headquarters, which has led the popularization of hip-hop and R&B. The 'studio mentor group' is uniformly impressed by the grandeur of the seven-story building in the heart of Gangnam District. Rhymer then goes straight to the CEO's office, lays out an analog diary and carefully organizes his schedule. He also heads to the in-house recording studio to direct affiliated artist Lee Eun Sang as he records a new song. After briefly making Lee Eun Sang nervous with his sharp feedback, Rhymer gives him a surprise gift, saying, "You used to live in the dorm, and now that you've moved out on your own, I figured you might not be eating properly." Viewers are eager to find out what gift he prepared.

After finishing his work on the song with Lee Eun Sang, Rhymer begins a series of relay meetings. He continues marathon-length discussions with producers and employees and appears ready to leave work, only to meet his father and younger sister, who work with him in the company's finance team, for a dinner of soup and rice. Rhymer had previously revealed that he runs Brand New Music with his father, saying, "Among people currently working in the entertainment industry, my father is almost the oldest. There is no active entertainment-company executive over 80."

Watching this, the show's 'romance director,' Song Hae Na, sighs deeply and asks, "When on earth are you going to meet a woman?" Rhymer's father also catches him off guard by asking, "Are you seeing anyone these days?"

Meanwhile, Rhymer speaks by phone with his 'best friend,' singer Kim Jin-pyo, whom he names as the person around him who looks happiest, and reveals his longing for a close-knit family. Kim Jin-pyo jokes, "I recently took a trip to Japan with my 17-year-old daughter, just the two of us," adding that he "fully played the role of his daughter's wallet." Rhymer looks envious as Kim Jin-pyo talks about his family-centered life, and Kim Jin-pyo sincerely encourages him, saying, "You have to get married this time, too, my friend!"

Rhymer married Ahn Hyun-mo, a former reporter who works as an interpreter and broadcaster and is six years younger than him, in 2017. The couple divorced in 2023.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.