Dong Hyun-bae, an Unknown Actor Who Auditioned 500 Times and Worked Countless Part-Time Jobs: "I've Never Borrowed Money from My Brother Taeyang"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Dong Hyun-bae, BigBang member Taeyang's older brother, opened up about feelings he had kept to himself for more than 20 years.

On the 16th, the YouTube channel "Dong Hyun-bae, an Unknown Actor" released its first video, titled "I've Been Trapped for 20 Years." In the video, Dong Hyun-bae spoke candidly about his years as an actor and his life as Taeyang's older brother.

Dong Hyun-bae recalled that he had excelled academically and even served as student council president, while his younger brother, Dong Young-bae (Taeyang), was a trainee preparing to become a singer. "There was an atmosphere at home that only one person should pursue the arts," he said, explaining that he discovered his dream of becoming an actor after seeing a musical later in life.

He subsequently pursued an acting career and auditioned for countless roles. "When I was 26, I went around looking for even university graduation projects and handed out my profile," Dong Hyun-bae said. "I auditioned more than 500 times." He continued, "I auditioned for projects like 'The Outlaws' and 'Inside Men.' Since acting was all I had, I endured by thinking that I would be able to prove myself someday."

He also experienced financial hardship. "I didn't only act; I worked many part-time jobs," he said. "I worked at a gelato shop, and I also taught at an acting academy and gave private lessons." Looking back on how he managed to keep going, he added, "Just when things got difficult, work would come along, and then when things got difficult again, more work would come along."

He gave a calm yet heartfelt response when asked about his younger brother Taeyang. "I've borrowed money from my mother, but I've never borrowed any from my younger brother," Dong Hyun-bae said. "Because he's my younger brother. He's someone I want to protect even at the end of the world."

He also shared his thoughts on regularly being introduced as Taeyang's older brother. "Even close friends introduce me in private by saying, 'He's Taeyang's older brother,'" Dong Hyun-bae said. "I didn't pay attention because it was true." However, he said his perspective changed after an acquaintance remarked, "If you're a close friend, shouldn't you introduce him as 'actor Dong Hyun-bae'?"

"To be honest, I, too, was inside the 'Taeyang's older brother' frame, knowingly or unknowingly," he said. "I thought there were things I shouldn't do and things I shouldn't do. It wasn't just about me; my family was something I had to protect." He confessed, "I think I lived that way for 20 years without even realizing it."

Dong Hyun-bae added, "I want to be honest here. I hope people will accept me wholly as myself, without any frame."

Dong Hyun-bae made his debut in the 2006 film "Love Me Not" and appeared in dramas including "Bad Boys," "Prison Playbook," and "Vincenzo." More recently, he has continued his acting career, moving between theater productions and independent films.

oljllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.