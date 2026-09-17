Park Wi Remains Silent as Song Ji-eun Is Flooded with Malicious Comments... Blame Has Been Misdirected

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Responsibility for the controversy surrounding YouTuber Park Wi is now being directed at his wife, singer Song Ji-eun.

While Park Wi's response may be criticized, observers say it is excessive to post guilt-by-association hate comments targeting Song Ji-eun's broadcasting activities, even though she was not involved in the controversy.

As of the 17th, comments have been disabled on the video featuring Church Elder Jin Seong-ae, posted on the CBS TV YouTube channel's program "Refresh my Soul." A notice reading, "Comments are turned off," appears below the video.

The video, released on the 14th, featured Church Elder Jin Seong-ae, who had lost her young son and sent him to heaven before her. Joo Young-hoon, Song Ji-eun, and Lee Jung-soo served as hosts that day.

Church Elder Jin Seong-ae shed tears as she opened up about the pain of losing her eldest son and the years she endured it through her faith. Song Ji-eun, who was listening to her story, also broke down in tears, unable to contain her emotions.

After the video was released, however, the comments section dragged Song Ji-eun's husband, Park Wi, into the discussion rather than focusing on Church Elder Jin Seong-ae's story. Some users criticized Song Ji-eun's return to broadcasting with comments to the effect of, "Sort out your husband's situation properly before appearing on broadcasts."

This was because Park Wi has remained silent since the controversy over the release of CCTV footage of his fall at a KTX platform. Some users who judged that Park Wi's explanation and subsequent response were insufficient effectively demanded that his wife, Song Ji-eun, take responsibility in his place.

After malicious comments unrelated to the program's content continued, comments were disabled on the video. The producers of "Refresh my Soul" did not officially explain why the comment section was closed, but the measure is understood to have been taken to protect the guests and the person whose story was featured.

Criticism of Park Wi needs to be distinguished from Song Ji-eun's broadcasting activities. Park Wi was the person who released the controversial CCTV footage and created content based on it, but there is no indication that Song Ji-eun was involved in releasing the footage or producing the content.

Nevertheless, demanding that Song Ji-eun "solve her husband's problem first" and "make Park Wi apologize before appearing" simply because they are married is criticism that stretches the scope of responsibility too far. Demanding that Song explain herself and suspend her activities because of her spouse's controversy is effectively no different from a guilt-by-association attack.

Moreover, the video was a faith testimony program in which a mother who had lost her child shared her pain. As a video unrelated to Park Wi became another venue for the controversy, the story's central figure and the program's message were pushed into the background.

Earlier, Park Wi uploaded to his YouTube channel CCTV footage showing an accident in which he fell along with his wheelchair at a KTX platform. However, controversy spread after critics pointed out that another passenger was shown without being adequately blurred and that the video's composition and remarks seemed to shift responsibility for the accident onto people around him.

Park Wi later deleted the video and apologized, but public criticism continued as content from his past was successively brought back into the spotlight. Recently, he has remained silent without engaging in any notable activities.

It is possible to criticize Park Wi for releasing the video and for his response, and to demand further explanations. However, the criticism loses its legitimacy the moment it is directed at Song Ji-eun, who was not a party to the controversy. Being married does not mean that one person must share responsibility for all of their spouse's actions and controversies.

Park Wi is Park Wi, and Song Ji-eun is Song Ji-eun. Forcing a wife to remain silent and suspend her activities merely because her husband has become embroiled in controversy has gone too far. Ultimately, it is worth reflecting on whom this "proxy blame"—which even led to the comments section of an unrelated program being closed—was meant to serve.

Meanwhile, Park Wi and Song Ji-eun married in October 2024.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.