"He Really Got His Dad's Genes": Lee Si-eon Beams While Holding His Son—A "Spitting-Image Father-Son Duo" Emerges

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actor Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung, who are married, have shared intimate family photos with their son, Solmin.

On the 17th, several photos capturing a happy moment for the family of three were posted to the account jointly run by Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung.

The photos showed Seo Ji-seung posing before the camera while heavily pregnant, before Solmin was born, alongside Lee Si-eon, who was about to become a father. Alongside the photos, Seo Ji-seung wrote, "When I was in Mommy's belly, I popped out the very next day."

She also shared a photo of Lee Si-eon looking nervous as an expectant father. Seo Ji-seung added, "A super-nervous dad?? Trembling and shaking—don't be nervous, Dad," recalling the excitement and nervousness they felt before the birth.

Another photo showed Lee Si-eon cradling his son Solmin, who looks exactly like him. Happiness and overwhelming emotion were unmistakable on Lee Si-eon's face as he gazed at his son.

Seo Ji-seung captioned the photo, "Dad feeding me milk with trembling hands at the postpartum care center," and added, "He may be taking a photo, but all his attention is on me. Eye contact with Dad," conveying what Lee Si-eon was like at the time.

In the photo, Lee Si-eon gently holds his son with one hand, unable to take his eyes off Solmin. The father's tender affection for his son comes through clearly in the image, captivating viewers.

Meanwhile, Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung married in 2021 and received many congratulations after welcoming their first son, Solmin, this past May.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.