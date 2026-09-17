'Marriage rumors with a woman 16 years younger' Ji Sang-ryeol's health raises concern: "I take gout and blood pressure medication and carry a bag of pills around"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Ji Sang-ryeol revealed that he is taking medication for gout and high blood pressure.

On the 16th, a video featuring Choi Yang-rak, Ji Sang-ryeol, Kwon Jae-kwan and Kim Seung-jin discussing various topics was released on the YouTube channel "Yangrak 1beonji."

Ji Sang-ryeol asked Choi Yang-rak, "How many times do you get up in the early morning? I get up four or five times, but that's not good." He continued, "Since I take gout and blood pressure medication, I need to urinate," referring to his health condition.

Choi Yang-rak then recalled, "We once drank together, and you showed up carrying a bag. It was medication."

Ji Sang-ryeol began saying, "When you've lived for about half a century..." before taking out a packet of his medication. He continued, "I take it once a day. For me, it's like a vitamin. Doctors tell me the medication isn't as strong or excessive as it used to be. They say, 'Rather than not taking it and worrying every day, take it and buckle a safety belt for your life.' One packet is enough."

Choi Yang-rak expressed concern again, saying, "I was shocked. You're younger than me, yet don't you have medication that you take every day?" Ji Sang-ryeol responded calmly, "At our age, it's unavoidable."

Meanwhile, Ji Sang-ryeol is publicly dating shopping host Shin Bo-ram, who is 16 years younger than him. Marriage rumors arose after Ji Sang-ryeol expressed a positive view of marriage.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.