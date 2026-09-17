HYOYEON's Email—and Even Her Private Social Media Accounts—Hacked... "Should I Just Run Them with the Hacker?" She Sounds Resigned

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Girls' Generation (SNSD) member HYOYEON revealed that her email and even the private social media accounts she uses have been repeatedly hacked.

On the 16th, the YouTube channel 'ChimChakMan' released a video titled 'Sixth-Generation Idol Hyori-su Leader HYOYEON's Guest Appearance.'

When asked whether there were any misunderstandings she wanted to clear up, HYOYEON replied, "There aren't any," adding, "I think the best way to live in this world is to have nothing to be ashamed of."

She then opened up about the hacking incidents that have been troubling her recently. HYOYEON said, "I've been getting hacked a lot lately," adding, "There's someone who keeps hacking my email and Instagram accounts."

She reportedly changed her passwords several times in response to the repeated login attempts. However, the hacking attempts showed no sign of stopping, and some of the private social media accounts she uses were reportedly actually compromised.

HYOYEON startled ChimChakMan by saying, "There were attempts on a few of them. They succeeded. They got in."

Exhausted by the repeated hacking, HYOYEON even seemed resigned. She confessed, "After changing and changing my password, I thought today, 'As long as this person doesn't delete my username, I might as well just run the account with them.'"

She then joked, "They say they want to see me that badly, so I might as well just leave them alone," drawing laughter.

ChimChakMan jokingly suggested that she send the hacker a message saying, "Since we've come this far, let's run it together."

HYOYEON played along, saying that she could ask the hacker to at least change her profile picture when she was busy with her activities.

However, after her lighthearted reaction, HYOYEON also issued a clear warning to the hacker.

She said, "Even if it comes from a desire to show love, it's uncomfortable when it goes too far," adding, "We also need to keep some distance from each other." ChimChakMan added, "Please return the hacked accounts."

Even if it is framed as a fan's interest, accessing another person's email or social media account without permission is clearly a crime. HYOYEON joked about the situation, but concerns have grown after it became known that some of her accounts were actually hacked successfully.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.