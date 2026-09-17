Orbit’s Interpretation of IU’s MV—Is This Comment Really That Long? Fans: "I Shouldn’t Have Clicked ‘See More’"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] A lengthy interpretive comment left by science creator Orbit on the music video for singer IU’s new song "Unknown Planet" has itself become another piece of "content." After encountering the serious scientific commentary, online users responded playfully: "I didn’t understand a thing, but I’ll leave a like," and "You said it was simple."

At midnight on the 16th, the full music video for IU’s new song "Unknown Planet" was released on her official YouTube channel, "Lee Jigeum."

A familiar name appeared in the comment section soon after the video was released. It belonged to science creator Orbit, who had directly taken part in the narration at the end of the music video.

Orbit began by saying, "Hello, this is Orbit :) It is a great honor for my family that I got to appear by voice in IU’s music video," before starting his explanation with, "If I were to add a scientific interpretation to this simple music video..."

Yet contrary to the phrase "simple interpretation," the comment continued for quite some time.

Orbit assumed that the movement of a new celestial body resembled "a star approaching" and interpreted "Unknown Planet" as a song that expresses love and separation in cosmic terms.

A real astronomical example also appeared. Orbit mentioned asteroid 330 Adalberta, whose whereabouts had long remained unknown, and gave a detailed explanation of how advances in observational technology changed the identity of a celestial body that had previously been known in a different way.

Applying this to the music video, Orbit concluded, "At a broad level, IU is a star, but on Earth she was mistaken for an asteroid," adding, "IU has never been an asteroid."

As the professional explanation continued seemingly without end, the comment section’s attention shifted to the sheer "length" of Orbit’s post.

One user said, "I shouldn’t have clicked ‘See more.’ How long is this?" Another responded, "It seems like he got cut off at the end and wrote it here instead," adding to the laughter. Other reactions followed: "This isn’t a simple explanation," "You said it was simple 😭," and "I see... (I don’t understand)."

More than 1,000 likes were posted on the comment, "I didn’t understand a thing, but I’ll leave a like." Another user replied, "I relate, so I’ll give you a like too," prompting further laughter.

People were also amazed that Orbit completed such a lengthy interpretation only about 40 minutes after the music video was released. Reactions included, "It’s even more amazing that you wrote this 40 minutes after the video came out," and "Please turn this into content analyzing the music video."

Some, however, said Orbit’s explanation made them see the song in a new light. One user praised it, saying that although it was difficult at first, the song felt sadder after reading the interpretation about "feeling that someone who had never approached you had come closer."

Another fan found a hidden meaning in the date. Regarding September 16, which appears in the music video, the fan noted that the numerals "916" look the same even when flipped upside down and suggested it might be one of IU’s signature numerical devices. The comment received thousands of likes.

Orbit played a role beyond that of a mere "comment explainer" in this music video. Appearing in a direct narration at the end, he explained the setup: researchers had presumed an unidentified celestial body approaching Earth to be an asteroid, but it could also have been a star.

The music video ended with Orbit’s narration: "It’s no different from waking up to find that the moon has disappeared." His scientific explanation continued in the comment section beyond the video, creating another source of entertainment.

"Unknown Planet" is a new song whose lyrics were written by IU herself. With love and separation woven into the unusual setting of outer space and an unidentified celestial body, Orbit’s "over-the-top deep-dive explanation" has fueled a variety of interpretations among fans.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.