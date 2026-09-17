Hong Hye-geol Enraged Over '300,000-Won Nationwide Tour' Rumor: "If a Doctor Who Attended the Lecture Comes Forward, I'll Buy Them a Car"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Hong Hye-geol, a broadcaster and former medical journalist, directly denied an online claim that he had conducted a nationwide lecture tour for doctors, charging 300,000 won per attendee.

On the 17th, Hong Hye-geol posted a screenshot of a message from the anonymous online community 82cook on his social media and introduced the claim, saying, "They say I conducted a nationwide lecture tour for doctors, charging 300,000 won per person for lectures on promotion and regulations, and that they saw it themselves."

The author of the post claimed, "Reporter Hong travels around the country every weekend giving lectures to doctors on promotion laws and regulations," adding, "I saw him myself in 2007, and he charged 300,000 won per person. It was so crowded that there wasn't even room to put your foot down."

Hong Hye-geol strongly denied the claim as baseless. He stated, "That's absurd. I have never given such a lecture even once," and added, "If there is a doctor who paid me 300,000 won to attend a lecture, come forward. I'll even buy you a car."

Meanwhile, Hong Hye-geol is a doctor-turned-medical journalist who graduated from Seoul National University College of Medicine. He rose to prominence while working as a medical journalist at JoongAng Ilbo. He later shared medical and health information through television appearances, lectures and YouTube. His wife is doctor and broadcaster Esther Lyuh, and the couple have two sons.

Hong Hye-geol currently communicates with the public through the YouTube channel After the Rain Medical Channel and others. He has also actively shared his views on various social and medical issues through social media.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.