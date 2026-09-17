Jung Woong-in's Eldest Daughter, an Aspiring Actress, Is His Spitting Image Yet Full of Innocent Beauty... Even Her Mother Is Impressed

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Jung Se-yoon, the eldest daughter of actor Jung Woong-in, showed off her standout looks.

On the 17th, Jung Woong-in's wife, Lee Ji-in, posted a photo on social media along with the caption, "She's so pretty, how could I not buy it for her?"

The photo showed Se-yoon trying on new clothes at a clothing store. With her innocent beauty, she exuded a celebrity aura. In particular, she bore an uncanny resemblance to her father, Jung Woong-in, especially in her facial features.

Although she still retained the look she had when she appeared on the MBC variety show *Dad! Where Are We Going?*, her more mature aura drew attention. Her stylish fashion also caught the eye. Se-yoon was born in 2007 and is known to be an aspiring actress.

Meanwhile, Jung Woong-in married a non-celebrity woman 12 years his junior in December 2006. They have three daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.