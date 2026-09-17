Suk Haeng Loses First Trial in 'Alleged Mistress' Damages Case, Pushes Ahead with Comeback Concert 13 Days Later

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Suk Haeng, who lost the first trial in a lawsuit seeking damages against an alleged affair partner, will meet fans at a comeback concert just 13 days after the ruling.

The Civil Division 7 single-judge panel of the Suwon District Court Seongnam Branch ruled on the 17th that A, the plaintiff, had partially prevailed in the damages lawsuit filed against Suk Haeng. The court found that Suk Haeng bore some responsibility to pay damages.

The lawsuit came to public attention after A raised allegations through JTBC's 'Scandal Supervisor' that her husband had been having an affair with a famous trot singer.

At the time, A claimed that her husband had left home and was living with a famous singer after having an affair with her. The program also aired CCTV footage showing a man and a woman hugging and kissing inside an elevator.

The controversy intensified when the singer identified by A was revealed to be Suk Haeng.

Suk Haeng said she began dating the man after being told that his marriage had already broken down, and maintained that she, too, was a victim.

Through her agency, Suk Haeng explained, "I dated him because he told me that his marriage had effectively broken down and that only the legal formalities remained to end it," adding, "I ended the relationship after learning that this was not true."

She added, "I will clarify all the facts through legal proceedings in due course," signaling her intention to let the court decide.

The man involved also defended Suk Haeng, saying that she had merely believed what he told her and implying that he was at fault. However, the first-instance court partially accepted A's claims and did not fully accept Suk Haeng's explanation.

It is not yet known whether Suk Haeng's side will appeal the ruling.

Amid this, Suk Haeng is set to resume activities with the scheduled concert. She will meet fans on the 30th at Arte Seoul Muse Hall in Mok-dong, Seoul—just 13 days after the first-instance ruling against her.

The performance carries the slogan 'A Special Time with Fans, Back to Singing.' Suk Haeng, whose activities were disrupted by the affair allegations and the lawsuit, appears set to make a full-fledged return through the stage.

Although Suk Haeng had emphasized that she would establish the facts through legal proceedings, she decided to hold the concert as scheduled immediately after losing at the first trial. Public reaction to her return is therefore expected to be divided.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.