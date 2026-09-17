'56-year-old' Kim Hye-soo's Face Fits Behind a Single Glass—Her Unbelievable 'Small Face' and Perfect Proportions

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Yu-na] Actress Kim Hye-soo drew attention by sharing glimpses of her elegant yet natural everyday life.

Kim Hye-soo posted several photos on her social media account on the 17th.

In the photos, Kim Hye-soo wears an ivory blouse accented with floral embroidery and lace detailing, paired with black slacks. Seated in a chair, she holds a glass of a beverage in one hand and looks toward the camera in a natural pose.

Her remarkably small face, much of which is covered by a single glass, particularly catches the eye. Her distinct features, which make it difficult to gauge her age, and her exceptional proportions add to the admiration.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-soo recently appeared in Coupang Play's original series *The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now*.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.