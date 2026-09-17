"My Son Seung-jae Doesn't Answer My Calls": Ko Ji-yong's Year-Old Broadcast Revisited Amid Visitation Dispute

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of Sechs Kies, has filed an application for a provisional injunction against his ex-wife, family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur. An anecdote about his unsuccessful attempt to contact his son on a past broadcast has resurfaced, adding to the public's sympathy.

According to Ko Ji-yong's agency, Mountain Movement Story, on the 16th, Ko recently filed an application with the court seeking to prohibit interference with visitation and the posting of photos and videos of the child.

That day, Ko Ji-yong opened up about the anguish he had endured in a statement. He said, "After our divorce by mutual agreement on April 24, 2024, I suffered liver cirrhosis, hepatic cirrhosis and shock on May 9 of the same year, and had to prepare even for death. Although my illness had worsened during our marriage, we reached an amicable agreement, and I was hospitalized several times over approximately two years while fighting the disease alone."

However, the conflict over custody and visitation had already grown deep. Ko's side strongly claimed that his ex-wife, Yang-Im Hur, had seized his accounts and insurance through a provisional attachment application and, above all, had prevented him from seeing his beloved child. Ko's side also claimed that he had seen his son only about six times in the approximately two years since their divorce by mutual agreement in April 2024.

Yang-Im Hur immediately disputed the claims. On the 17th, she said on her personal account, "As Seung-jae's sole holder of parental rights, I am extremely cautious about stating my position because I have been putting Seung-jae first as he enters a sensitive and emotionally vulnerable age."

She went on to explain that there had been no separate arrangement regarding visitation at the time of the divorce. She said, "There was no separate arrangement regarding regular visitation at the time of the divorce," adding, "Recently, Mr. Ko Ji-yong claimed that I was unfairly restricting his visitation rights regarding Seung-jae, so I have already filed a petition with the court seeking a ruling on visitation."

Yang-Im Hur also made clear that she would follow the court's decision going forward. She added, "I plan to faithfully carry out visitation in accordance with the court's decision," drawing a line amid the heated dispute.

As the conflict between the two sides became known to the public, a scene from exactly one year ago has once again drawn intense attention. Ko Ji-yong appeared on the KBS variety show "Mr. House Husband" and tried to contact his son.

During the broadcast, the production team asked, "Is Seung-jae still doing well in school?" Ko Ji-yong replied, "He is. He enrolled in an academy for musically gifted students and is learning the violin," making no attempt to hide his deep affection and pride for his son. At the time, his divorce had not yet become public knowledge, but he also appeared subtly flustered whenever his son came up.

The production team's persistent urging continued. When they encouraged him to make a video call to his son, Ko Ji-yong said awkwardly, "He doesn't usually answer the phone. Even when messages pile up, he doesn't check them," before leaving his son a message. While working alone at a busy restaurant, Ko waited for a reply. When the production team again asked whether he had received a text, he eventually showed viewers the empty message window, with no reply, leaving them deeply saddened.

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong married Yang-Im Hur in 2013, and they have a son, Seung-jae. In particular, he appeared on KBS2's "The Return of Superman" for approximately two years starting in 2017, winning widespread affection by sharing his happy daily life with his son.

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.