Ahn Sun-young: "When My Mother Collapsed from a Brain Hemorrhage, Almost No One Helped... Without Money, the Future Is So Bleak"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] TV personality Ahn Sun-young shared her thoughts on personal relationships.

On the 17th, a video titled "Spending Habits That Ruin Your Life" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Ahn Sun-young's Double Life.

Ahn Sun-young read a story from someone who was troubled by her husband’s fondness for his friends. He reportedly liked his friends so much that he spent money on them without hesitation and was caught secretly lending money to one of them despite his wife’s objections. Ahn Sun-young responded, "Isn’t that why you got together with him—because you were drawn to his good-natured, warm and affectionate personality? The wife matured after having children and entering the workforce, but it seems the husband is still stuck at that stage. Situations like this can even become grounds for divorce. It’s fine if both people live immaturely. But if one person remains stuck in that immature phase, the partner who matures first ends up taking on that person’s share of the worries and responsibilities, eventually becoming exhausted and burning out."

Ahn Sun-young said, "I, too, grew up lonely as an only daughter. I liked friends and people, lent out a lot of money, got scammed, and even had money embezzled from me. I learned this from my mother. She attended all her friends’ weddings and funerals, saying, 'I treat people around me well because I’m worried that if I die, you’ll be standing there alone as the chief mourner.' She did it because she thought those people might help me later if she were gone. But when my mother collapsed and could no longer move around, the people who looked after her amounted to less than one-tenth of what my mother had done for them. Even that, I consider a success."

Ahn Sun-young then advised the husband in the story, "Why do you seek validation through friendship? You don’t seem to be acting your age." She added, "From now on, until you have paid off all your children’s education expenses and loans, set a monthly limit for spending on emotional satisfaction. I believe it should be 10% of your annual salary. Forty percent should go toward living expenses, and the rest should be set aside for the future."

Ahn Sun-young said firmly, "Without money, the future is so bleak. If my parents collapse, or if I collapse and reach a point where I need help with basic toileting, the only person who will be by my side is my wife. If you want to protect that relationship, decide on the amount of emotional-satisfaction spending in consultation with your wife."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.