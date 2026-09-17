'Hyun Bin's Wife' Son Ye-jin Flustered by Her Talkative 4-Year-Old Son: "When I Lie Down Because I'm Tired, He Scolds Me, Saying, 'Mom, Get a Grip'"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Son Ye-jin opened up about the challenges of parenting and showcased her witty personality.

On the 17th, the Netflix Korea YouTube channel uploaded a video titled "[Hong. Geon. Dae] Their Faces Are an Incredible Match. Three Friends' Dangerous Wager Over Love | We Did Come to Promote The Scandal, But..." In the video, Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook and Nana, the lead actors of the Netflix series The Scandal, gathered to share a range of stories, from behind-the-scenes details about the production to updates on their lives, creating a warm and friendly atmosphere.

When asked about her recent life, Son Ye-jin said, "I'm raising a child. I'm taking a break from acting," revealing that parenting has recently become the focus of her daily life.

When Yoo Byung-jae then asked, "Which is more difficult?" comparing her acting career with parenting, Son Ye-jin replied decisively, without the slightest hesitation, "Raising a child." Her answer sent the set into laughter.

When Yoo Byung-jae went on to ask how old her child was, Son Ye-jin shared a witty anecdote: "He's approaching four years old. He talks very well. These days, he tells me, 'Mom, get a grip.'" Her story drew peals of laughter.

Son Ye-jin jokingly added, "When I'm tired from taking care of him and say, 'Mom is going to lie down for a bit,' he says, 'Mom, get a grip.' So I ask him, 'Where did you hear that?'" She continued, "No matter where he heard it, it's amazing to see his vocabulary growing so much, and I find it incredibly adorable." Her comments revealed both her deep affection for her son and her qualities as a doting mother, bringing warmth to the conversation.

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin will return to historical drama after 24 years through the Netflix series The Scandal, which will be released on the 18th.

The Scandal centers on a bold and dangerous wager over love between Madam Jo, a woman who was unable to fully showcase her talents because she lived as a woman in the Joseon era, and Jo Won, Joseon's greatest romantic. It also tells the story of Hee-yeon, a woman entangled in the wager.

Son Ye-jin plays Madam Jo, who directly proposes a wager of seduction in defiance of the taboos of Confucian Joseon society. Although she possesses exceptional talent, she has lived without even a name simply because she is a woman. She drives the story forward by secretly proposing a wager to Jo Won, her childhood writing companion and younger cousin.

Son Ye-jin married actor Hyun Bin in 2022, and they welcomed a son in November of the same year.

Kim So-hee, reporter

yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.