'Park Joo-ho's wife' Anna, who said she gave up vegetarianism during cancer treatment, goes on a 'meat mukbang' after becoming pregnant with her fourth child

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Anna, the wife of former soccer player Park Joo-ho, shared a glimpse of her healthy daily life.

On the 17th, a video titled "My First Outing Alone Without the Kids: Archery & Ssambap & Hanok Café" was posted on Anna's YouTube channel.

Now a "free woman," Anna set out, saying, "I'm going to try something new today. I'm going to go do archery." She said, "This is my first outing without the kids. I was wondering what to do, and archery came to mind," and traveled all the way to Osan, Gyeonggi Province. Explaining why she chose archery, she said, "I like sports. But this is a sport that has nothing to do with running." She added, "I like things with a certain history. Archery is also a sport with a long history around the world, isn't it? I think that's interesting."

Currently pregnant with her fourth child, Anna shared an unexpected pregnancy-related difficulty, saying, "I hate the gestational diabetes test the most. I don't like sweet things, but I have to fast or eat very little and then drink an extremely sweet beverage containing glucose. I really don't like sweet things."

After enjoying archery, she went to eat ssambap. Anna ordered meat ssambap and expressed her anticipation, saying, "All the pork here is from Korea." She also said that the Korean dish she makes best is spicy stir-fried pork. "When I make spicy stir-fried pork, I make it well without making it too spicy. The kids also eat pork neck well. Yesterday, I made a rice bowl with zucchini and beef," she said, revealing that she prepares a varied menu.

Meanwhile, Anna recently resumed her YouTube channel and shared her cancer treatment journey. Anna, who was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), said, "I was a vegetarian until I was diagnosed with cancer. During treatment, I was advised to consume more protein in my diet to help my body recover. Since then, I have gone back to eating a regular, balanced diet."

Regarding her current health, she said, "It has been a little over three years since I entered complete remission." She added, "After going through multiple tests, regular checkups, and many conversations with doctors, I'm thankful that I am now in a state where I can feel reassured and at ease about my health."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.