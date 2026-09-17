Son Ye-jin Reveals Why She Covered Hyun Bin and Son Woo-jin's Faces with Stickers: "My Husband Asked Me To"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Son Ye-jin showcased her multifaceted charm as she candidly opened up about the challenges of parenting and amusing behind-the-scenes stories involving her husband, Hyun Bin.

On the 17th, the Netflix Korea YouTube channel uploaded a video titled "[Hong. Geon. Dae] The visual chemistry is incredible. Three friends' dangerous love bet | We did come to promote The Scandal, though." In the video, Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana, the lead actors of the Netflix series The Scandal, gathered to share a variety of stories, from behind-the-scenes details about the production to updates on their lives, creating a warm and lively atmosphere.

When asked about her recent life, Son Ye-jin said, "I'm raising a child. I'm taking a break from acting," revealing that parenting has recently become the focus of her daily life.

When Yoo Byung-jae then asked, "Which is more difficult?" comparing acting with parenting, Son Ye-jin answered decisively, without the slightest hesitation, "Raising a child." Her response sent the set into laughter.

Son Ye-jin also spoke humorously about the challenges of handling an endless stream of household chores. Although she said housework was her hobby, she added, "If you can't avoid it, enjoy it," while realistically lamenting, "It never ends, no matter how much you do," winning the audience's sympathy.

Currently taking a break from acting to focus on parenting, she named family trips as the greatest source of happiness she has experienced recently. Son Ye-jin said, "I've been to Okinawa and the United States. After finishing the project, I wanted to take a break, so I took some time off and went." However, she also brought laughter by describing the realities of traveling with a child: "A trip with a child isn't a relaxing vacation. We made a packed schedule centered around the child." Even so, she could not hide her smile as she added, "It's hard, but traveling with my family makes me truly happy."

The video also revealed behind-the-scenes details about her husband, Hyun Bin, which had previously attracted attention. Regarding a recent social media post in which she covered Hyun Bin's face with a sticker, Son Ye-jin said, "I asked, 'Can't I just post it as it is?' and my husband said, 'Cover it up,' so I did," making the studio erupt in laughter.

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin married actor Hyun Bin in 2022, and they welcomed a son in November of the same year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.