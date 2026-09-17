Sunwoo Yong-yeo Loses 4 Million Won After Opening the Wrong Savings Account: "You Can't Trust Banks Either; You Never Know What Might Happen"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Sunwoo Yong-yeo said she lost 4 million won after mistakenly opening the wrong savings account.

On the 17th, a video titled "The Real Favorite Course of 82-Year-Old Sunwoo Yong-yeo, Who Has Visited Ganghwa Island for More Than 60 Years, Revealed for the First Time" was posted on Sunwoo Yong-yeo's YouTube channel.

When she met with the production staff, Sunwoo Yong-yeo drew attention by saying, "I lost 4 million won just yesterday." She continued, "I said I would deposit 1 million won every month and withdraw it after five years. I was going to open an installment savings account. But when I went to the bank, they told me it wasn't an installment savings account—it was a retirement pension, so I couldn't withdraw the money as I pleased." She had mistakenly signed up for a retirement pension instead of an installment savings account.

Sunwoo Yong-yeo said, "What do I have to do with mandatory retirement? I told them to give me the money after deducting the fee," revealing that the early-termination fee was 4 million won. She added, "I don't keep installment savings accounts for more than six months. I can't trust the banks either; you never know what might happen. After I got married, I didn't entrust my money to a bank. I kept it under a rice chest. Even my husband didn't know."

In particular, Sunwoo Yong-yeo said, "You don't know how usefully I spent that money. I even bought plane tickets when I went to the United States. Plane tickets were expensive then, too, and I bought tickets for four people. After that, I started entrusting my money to a bank," drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.