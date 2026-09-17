Hong Jin-kyung Horrified by Daughter Studying in the U.S. and Her Bombshell Remark: "She Said She’d Live at a Watersports Park in Gapyeong County and Had Even Chosen a Name"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Model Hong Jin-kyung shared a bombshell remark made by her daughter, Rael.

On the 17th, a video titled "The Shocking 24 Hours of the Hannam-dong Restaurant Owner Rumored to Be the Busiest Among Hong Jin-kyung’s Acquaintances" was uploaded to Hong Jin-kyung’s YouTube channel.

Hong Jin-kyung met with the production staff for dinner. When they asked, "What is Rael doing?" Hong replied, "I heard it’s her boyfriend’s birthday today." The producer then joked, "Does she have another boyfriend? I can’t believe it. She changes boyfriends so often. Is he really her boyfriend? Isn’t she just having an imaginary relationship by herself?"

Hong Jin-kyung also lamented, "Something happened recently that shocked me terribly because of her." The producer said, "Kids who grow up as dramatically as Rael do end up taking care of their parents," but Hong replied, "I don’t need her to be filial. I just wish she would live a little more normally. Her episodes are bizarre."

The conversation naturally turned to an advertising dilemma. The producer said, "A feature has been launched that manages schedules and offers advice to solo business owners. We’ve received a product-placement deal, and we need to figure out how to present it. The advertisers said they want us to cast a solo business owner."

The producer then asked, "Didn’t Rael have a business?" Hong Jin-kyung sighed over her daughter’s bombshell remark, saying, "She said she was going to live at a watersports park in Gapyeong County." When the production staff asked, "What’s wrong with that?" Hong replied, "Fine. She even decided to call it Raelland. I suddenly thought of Mr. Im Chae-moo." She lowered her head, prompting laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.