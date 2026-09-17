'KCM♥' Bang Ye-won Looks Every Bit an Actress After Idol Makeup... Hard to Believe She's a Mom of Three

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer KCM has once again fallen for his wife Bang Ye-won's dramatic transformation into an idol, openly showing his affectionate love for her.

On the 17th, a video titled "[Kegane] Wife Debuting as an Idol?!" was uploaded to KCM's YouTube channel. The video showed Bang Ye-won, who had always wanted to try idol-style makeup, visiting a professional salon for her transformation. After moving away from her usual understated look and getting darker, more defined makeup, Bang Ye-won immediately captured attention with her glamorous and dazzling appearance.

KCM affectionately asked his wife, "How do you like getting idol makeup?" Bang Ye-won replied, "I love it," expressing her undeniable satisfaction.

KCM lavished her with praise, saying, "You look pretty. Very pretty." He also showed his devoted-husband side by adding, "Even without it, you look just as beautiful to me," prompting envy from viewers.

The heartwarming mood did not last long, however. Instead of going on a date with his perfectly made-up wife, KCM left to attend a previously scheduled engagement, amusing viewers. Watching her husband walk away, Bang Ye-won adorably complained, "How does that make any sense? After getting me all prettied up." She soon added, "What can you do?" and made the best of the situation, enjoying some time to herself.

Left on her own, Bang Ye-won said, "I'm going for a walk because it would be a shame to waste this makeup. It's so nice. I love it even by myself," sharing her delight at having some free time after such a glamorous transformation.

Meanwhile, KCM and Bang Ye-won welcomed their first daughter, Suyeon, in 2012. However, various unavoidable circumstances, including KCM's military service and business failure, prevented them from holding an official wedding at the time. The couple registered their marriage in 2021 and became legally married, but held only a small commitment ceremony with their families due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. They welcomed their second daughter, Seoyeon, in 2022 and their third child, son Haon, last year, becoming a family of five with three children.

After proving their enduring love through many years together, the couple will finally hold a belated formal wedding ceremony on October 4. Warm congratulations and support from fans and the public have continued to pour in.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.