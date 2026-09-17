'Kim & Chang Exit' Park Min-cheol Holds Law Firm Opening; Rain, Lee Dong-gun and Park Hae-jin Turn Out in Force... Flaunts Glamorous Celebrity Network

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] Attorney Park Min-cheol showed off an unprecedented network of celebrity connections.

On the 17th, the YouTube channel "Park Min-cheol Byeonhosa-ui Michigo" uploaded a video titled "Park Min-cheol's Celebrity Friends (feat. Haha, Lee Dong-gun, Jung Ji-hoon, Park Hae-jin, Heo Kyung-hwan, Byun Ki-soo, Park Kwang-jae, Yoon Hyung Bin, Hong In-gyu, Shorry J, Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie), Ma Sun-ho, Seo Jang-hoon, and Kim Hee-chul)." The video showed some of South Korea's biggest stars turning out in force to celebrate the opening of Park Min-cheol's new law firm and grace the occasion with their presence.

Indeed, prominent entertainment figures such as Haha, Lee Dong-gun, Jung Ji-hoon, Park Hae-jin, Heo Kyung-hwan, Byun Ki-soo, Park Kwang-jae, Yoon Hyung Bin, Hong In-gyu, Shorry J, Chan Sung Jung, and Ma Sun-ho attended in large numbers. Despite their busy schedules, they willingly appeared to honor their strong personal ties with Park Min-cheol, drawing admiration.

Opening the grand event, Attorney Park Min-cheol offered his heartfelt thanks, saying, "I am grateful to everyone who attended despite the inclement weather because they value their connection with me."

Park Min-cheol then outlined the vision of his newly opened law firm and personally introduced its attorneys, officially getting the event underway. The highlight of the opening ceremony was an unusual "legal quiz show." The stars at the venue briefly murmured at the unexpected legal content, but once the quiz began, the atmosphere grew intensely competitive as they eagerly tried to answer the questions.

After a fierce contest, the final victory went to the Hong In-gyu and Byun Ki-soo team. Park Min-cheol wrapped up the event on a lighthearted note by enthusiastically promising the winners solid legal support as their prize.

Park Min-cheol exchanged warm greetings with each of the stars who came to support him and expressed his gratitude, saying, "You only get this once in a lifetime, right? Thank you." Haha gave him a thumbs-up and said, "Your guts are incredible. You're really cool." Singer Rain (Jung Ji-hoon) also offered his heartfelt congratulations, marveling, "It's incredible that you got all these people to come."

Meanwhile, Park Min-cheol became widely known through JTBC's "Divorce Re-Boot Camp," where he provided legal consultations and mediation for couples facing divorce. In particular, his representation of husbands, along with his ability to advocate for clients in difficult situations and his entertaining wit, earned him the persona of an "extreme-job attorney."

He also recently made headlines after news broke that he had left Kim & Chang, where he had worked for 18 years.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.