'Claw-Clip Controversy' Song Ji-hyo Gets Emotional as She Announces YouTube Hiatus: "This Isn't the End, So Let's Not Cry"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Song Ji-hyo is taking a brief break from her YouTube channel.

On the 17th, a video titled "To. Those Who Have Loved JIHYO SSONG All This Time" was posted on Song Ji-hyo's YouTube channel.

Song Ji-hyo decided to make shabu-shabu and left, saying, "I'll bring in a guest." The guest she invited was herself. She began by saying, "I think today might be the last day," but then announced her hiatus: "This isn't the end. I'm going to take a temporary break from the YouTube channel. Please wait just a little while, until I can make a surprise appearance for you as JIHYO SSONG, a little more established and a little stronger."

Song Ji-hyo said, "This isn't the end, so let's not cry. I'm taking a short break to make things a little stronger and more complete. I don't think of it as the end. We started this, so we should bring it to an end. But does YouTube even have an end?"

Looking back on her previous YouTube shoots, Song Ji-hyo was asked, "Don't you feel disappointed?" She replied, "It would be a lie to say I have no regrets. More than anything, I think I learned that things don't work simply because your heart is in the right place. I think I need to return as JIHYO SSONG, someone who doesn't just talk but can make promises about things that are actually doable."

Song Ji-hyo continued, "This isn't the end. You mustn't think of it as the end. I'll be back soon. Who knows? I might occasionally post updates about myself, and if I have good news, I can tell you about the entire process before and after as JIHYO SSONG, can't I? So now JIHYO SSONG is just..." She then appeared to choke up and could not continue.

Song Ji-hyo said goodbye, saying, "I'm going to take a short break. It won't be a complete break; I'll use this time to regroup and come back once again. I hope nothing but good things come your way until then."

Meanwhile, Song Ji-hyo launched her YouTube channel in October last year and began communicating with fans in earnest. Although she started the channel boldly, she also became embroiled in controversies while running it. In particular, her fans had previously pleaded with her to look pretty and well-groomed whenever she was working. Their dismay boiled over after Song Ji-hyo repeatedly appeared in YouTube shoots with her hair roughly pinned up with a claw clip. Even the staff tried to dissuade her, but Song Ji-hyo lamented, "I'll try not to use a claw clip as much as possible. But please don't tell me to stop using claw clips altogether."

Amid the controversy over a style that made her look careless, Song Ji-hyo underwent a dramatic transformation with an off-the-shoulder look on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s Running Man last month.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.