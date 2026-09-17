Kian84 Trims an “Active Female Idol’s” Toenails... Unexpected Scene Stuns Viewers

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Webtoon artist Kian84 personally trims the toenails of Kazuha, a member of girl group LE SSERAFIM, in a rare scene.

On the 17th, the Life84 YouTube channel uploaded a video titled 'Kazuha Came to Visit My House.'

Kian84 invited Kazuha, with whom he worked on Season 2 of Netflix's original variety show 'Kian's Bizarre B&B,' to his home and treated her to a meal.

While talking with Kazuha, Kian84 stared at her long toenails and said, "Don't your socks get ripped? Cutting all 10 would be too much, so I'll trim one or two for you." He then added, "There was also someone whose heel calluses I filed before," revealing that he had previously removed Kwon Eun-bi's foot calluses and eliciting laughter.

Kazuha's feet bore clear traces of her many years of ballet training. They also had calluses. Kian84 said, "They look like a marathon runner's feet. They're like scars of glory."

Kian84 placed Kazuha's foot on a notebook and clipped her toenails. "Whoa. Why are your toenails so thick? They're thicker than mine," he said. Kazuha burst out laughing and replied, "I have a pedicure." When Kazuha asked, "Do you normally do this for people?" Kian84 answered, "This is my first time, too," and even filed her toenails.

Fans responded enthusiastically, leaving comments such as, "This is my first time seeing someone groom an idol's toenails," "He's really on another level," and "Seeing him file the toenails of an active female idol, you can really feel the gap—seriously."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.