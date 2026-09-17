Chung Jae-eun, wife of Seo Hyun-chul, says, "I live with my father-in-law and my own mother"... Even Choi Kang-hee is taken aback

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Actress Chung Jae-eun revealed that she lives with her father-in-law and her own mother.

On the 17th, the YouTube channel 'Next-Door Couple Seo Hyun-chul & Chung Jae-eun' posted a video titled '

Pure Kang-hee + Pure Jae-eun: What Happens When Two Wholesome People Meet, LOL [Oh Man-seok and Choi Kang-hee Appear].'

Married couple Seo Hyun-chul and Chung Jae-eun invited Oh Man-seok and Choi Kang-hee to their home. From the moment he entered the house until he sat down, Oh Man-seok repeatedly exclaimed, "Why is the house so nice? It's like a palace." Their home was actually as spacious as a sports field, leaving the guests impressed.

Chung Jae-eun then surprised everyone by saying, "I live with my father-in-law and my own mother." Choi Kang-hee repeated Chung's words and said, "That's so fascinating."

Chung Jae-eun explained, "Because I do theater, my mother looked after my child. I used to go back and forth to where my mother was, but as my child grew, I stopped going and asked my mother to come (to my home)." She added that she had lived with and cared for her father-in-law since she got married.

Meanwhile, Chung Jae-eun is married to actor Seo Hyun-chul, and they have one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.