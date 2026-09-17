'Comeback on the 23rd' ONEUS, Drastically Changed... 12th Mini Album Concept Photos Revealed

[Sportschosun Reporter Ge Eun] The group ONEUS has raised expectations for their comeback with a drastically changed atmosphere.

ONEUS released the second concept photos for their twelfth mini-album 'FIRST LIGHT : 井' through their official social media channels from the 14th to the 16th.

In the released images, ONEUS completed a free-spirited yet vintage vibe with denim styling that highlighted each member's individuality. In particular, the warm-toned light contrasts with the deep darkness in the first concept photo released earlier, stimulating curiosity about the comeback concept.

'FIRST LIGHT : 井' is an album that captures the journey of ONEUS and To Moon (official fandom name) as they have connected by reflecting on each other. ONEUS plans to captivate the ears of global K-pop fans by demonstrating their further developed musical capabilities through five tracks that traverse various genres.

In particular, the title track "Don't Turn Away" is a song that depicts the moment of moving forward toward a new beginning while illuminating each other again, like the first light finally encountered after passing through a dark night. Through the repeated lyrics "Say Yes," ONEUS is expected to radiate bright energy while conveying the conviction that anything can be achieved together.

ONEUS has demonstrated limitless versatility with two concept photos showcasing contrasting charms. As ONEUS has proven their wide spectrum by undertaking unique image transformations with every comeback, attention is focused on what kind of image they will present with this new album.

Meanwhile, ONEUS's 12th mini album 'FIRST LIGHT : 井' will be released on various online music sites at 6 p.m. on the 23rd.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.