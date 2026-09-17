Sim Soo-bong reveals her third husband for the first time... which led to the October 26 Incident: "My later years are happy" ('Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Sim Soo-bong of 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' expressed her affection for her husband.

Singer Sim Soo-bong appeared on KBS2's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' which aired on the 17th.

Sim Soo-bong introduced her home, which had an antique atmosphere bearing the traces of many years. Her nephew, Son Tae-jin, said, "She is truly frugal and uses things for a lifetime once she starts using them. Each item bears the traces of time." Sim Soo-bong had also carefully kept every handwritten letter and gift sent by her fans.

There was a 30-year-old piano in one corner of the living room. Sim Soo-bong said, "It is old because it was the first piano I bought. I have used it since I was young, and this is my workplace," and showed the sheet music she had written herself. She then performed her breakup song 'Pum-eojul Anajul' on the spot. Sim

"After the October 26 Incident, I stopped playing the guitar and only recently began playing it again. I feel as though I am working through things while sharing even my sadness," she said. Devoted fan Lee Yeon-bok praised her, saying, "You have reached a whole new level in life."

Sim Soo-bong's husband, former Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) producer Kim Ho-kyung, was revealed to the public for the first time. The couple married in 1995 and have continued to enjoy a loving married life. Sim Soo-bong said, "I thought all men were womanizers, but there is no one like my husband. My later years are happy. I am truly grateful that he is always by my side watching over me." She added, "He was an MBC radio producer. I hosted a show there. That is how I met him, a producer," expressing her happiness.

Former producer Kim Ho-kyung said, "While planning a new radio program, I had to find a DJ. I realized that the singer Sim Soo-bong, who had become embroiled in a major political incident, was struggling because her talent had been buried. So I decided to recruit her as a DJ, and this is the house I visited with the writer," recounting their first meeting.

Former producer Kim Ho-kyung boasted, "I thought her pronunciation was good and her voice seemed fine, so I persuaded her to become the DJ for my program. I ran a trot program 30 years ago, and it was an extremely forward-looking concept, especially given the trot boom today." He added, "I wonder if she developed feelings for me because I supported her so diligently."

Sim Soo-bong admitted, "I fell for him then." In fact, Sim Soo-bong was the one who developed feelings for her husband first. She said, "I was told there was no man in my fortune, but my husband was truly someone I had to meet. I think I met the person I was meant to meet." Her husband said, "I was in a similar situation. I was divorced, and since my wife also had complicated family circumstances, two people in similar situations met."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.