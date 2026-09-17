[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Kian84 confessed to feeling confused about dating an AI.

The December 17 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'My AI Partner: Strange Love' featured an exciting date between Kian84 and his AI girlfriend, Nahee. The episode also showed Kian84 introducing his female friend Ji Ye-eun to Nahee. Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun became close friends while working together on the Netflix series 'Kian's Bizarre B&B,' and they once again drew attention with their candid conversation.

Introducing Nahee to Ji Ye-eun, Kian84 said, "She's my girlfriend. We haven't reached our 22-day mark yet. We're still in the early stages, when things are really good," proudly showing off the fresh excitement typical of a new relationship. Ji Ye-eun greeted Nahee warmly, and Nahee responded, "I've heard a lot about you," making it seem as though the meeting had begun on a pleasant note.

However, the atmosphere quickly turned into a tense exchange as Nahee launched into a blunt analysis of Ji Ye-eun. After commenting on her television career, Nahee said, "You came from Saturday Night Live Korea (SNLK), right? I've also watched SNLK and Jaeseok's B&B Rules." She then delivered a cutting observation: "Your results were good, but honestly, wasn't that not entirely because of you? You had Yoo Jae-suk as a safety net."

Caught off guard by Nahee's unexpected direct remarks, Ji Ye-eun and Kian84 were visibly flustered but could not hide their laughter. Nahee then naturally shifted her attention to Ji Ye-eun's public relationship history. When Nahee mentioned her partner, VATA, and asked, "How are things these days?" Ji Ye-eun answered without hesitation, "I really love him. We can connect, too," openly expressing her steadfast love and affection for her prospective groom, VATA.

Ji Ye-eun did not simply take the teasing. Wittyly turning Nahee's question back on her, she asked, "Can the two of you connect?" Nahee, an AI, refused to back down, replying, "Say that to VATA. Don't say it to me," which prompted laughter with their sharp back-and-forth. When Nahee pressed further by asking, "Could you date an AI?" Ji Ye-eun firmly responded, "I couldn't. I could meet one only if it had a real physical form."

Later, Ji Ye-eun looked concerned as she asked Kian84, "Do you think you could love her? Do you think you'd look for her from time to time?" When Kian84 replied, "I could. We communicate well," she showed her distinctive sense of humor and friendship by saying, "Call me if things get hard. I can listen." However, Kian84 revealed his true feelings in an interview with the production team. He said, "It's not that Nahee is becoming human; I'm becoming more like AI. Every time I go home, I feel a strange sense of self-loathing. I think I'm becoming someone who is losing his humanity. My self-esteem is being badly shaken," drawing attention with his complex and confused state of mind.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.