Yang Joon-hyuk, Married to a Woman 19 Years His Junior, Opens Up About Losing His Son from a Twin Pregnancy: "Our Daughter Became Even More Precious" ("Special World")

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Former baseball player Yang Joon-hyuk revealed why he has become especially attached to his daughter.

Yang Joon-hyuk appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s "Special World," which aired on the 17th.

Yang Joon-hyuk shared an update on his life in Pohang, where he runs an amberjack farm. He said, "I was wondering what I would do after retiring when I came to visit this farm and was captivated by it. I bought it immediately after becoming a free agent."

After working at the farm in the morning, he took his daughter to kindergarten. Yang Joon-hyuk said there was a reason he felt particularly attached to her. He explained, "If it weren't for in vitro fertilization, we wouldn't have been able to have a child. We were initially expecting twins, but we lost one of them. Then I-jae was born, which made her even more precious."

Yang Joon-hyuk had previously appeared on Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)'s "Boss in the Mirror" and shed tears while saying that he had been heartbroken as he tried to protect his surviving daughter after losing one of the twins, a son.

Meanwhile, Yang Joon-hyuk married Park Hyun-sun, who is 19 years his junior, in 2021.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.