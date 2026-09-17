Ji Seung-hyun Was the Son of a "Family of Educators": "They Even Funded My Short Film During My Struggling Days" ("Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant")

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Ji Seung-hyun of 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' expressed his gratitude to his parents, who supported him during his struggling days before he became known.

Actor Ji Seung-hyun appeared on KBS2's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' which aired on the 17th.

Ji Seung-hyun worked out with his father at an outdoor gym in the mountains. His father surprised everyone by saying, "I've loved exercise all my life and competed as a taekwondo athlete from high school. I graduated from the Department of Judo at Yong In University. I currently hold a sixth-dan rank in judo and a fourth-dan rank in taekwondo."

Speaking about his father, Ji Seung-hyun said, "My father spent his entire career as a physical education teacher. He worked for a long time as the head of student affairs, a position students disliked." His father joked, "I was going to attend the high school you went to, but you and your friends opposed it so strongly that I didn't go. If I had gone then, I would have expelled you." Ji Seung-hyun's father currently teaches golf and continues to stay active.

When the father and son returned home after exercising together, Ji Seung-hyun's mother welcomed them. She was also a former teacher. Proudly speaking about her, Ji Seung-hyun said, "She taught English in middle and high school, then worked as a school inspector, vice principal and principal."

Ji Seung-hyun's father recently won a newcomer award in the essay category and made his literary debut as an essayist. Ji Seung-hyun was also writing essays, following in his father's footsteps. He said, "My father even appeared in one of my films. I had no work at the time, so I thought I should learn by directing, and I made a short film. He also paid for the production costs."

His father said, "I told you to come and said I'd give you 100,000 won, but when it came down to it, you didn't even have any money. So we ended up paying for plenty of meals." He added, "It's nice to see you appearing in dramas and movies these days, but you suddenly die one day. You disappeared in 'Descendants of the Sun,' too, and General Yang Kyu in 'Korea–Khitan War' died after being hit by arrows."

His mother also revealed that she had even shed tears, saying, "I've gotten over it a lot now, but at first, I had to see you as an actor, yet I saw you as my son." Ji Seung-hyun responded with a laugh, "After I die on a show, Mom gets a lot of calls for three days. People call to see if I'm still alive." His father said, "It's the same with 'Conversations with the Past,' and I'm so glad you don't die on 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.' We just hope you stay alive for a long time in dramas and movies."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.