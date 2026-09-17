"I Believed I Was Dating Lee Dong-wook—He Even Sent Gifts Worth 700 Million Won," Victim Defrauded of 35 Million Won by Impostor ('SBS NEWS HUNTERS')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] A victim has come forward saying she suffered financial losses at the hands of someone impersonating actor Lee Dong-wook.

The Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) program 'SBS NEWS HUNTERS,' which aired on the 16th, revealed the story of a victim who lost money to people impersonating actor Lee Dong-wook.

Ms. A, a woman in her 30s who works as a background actor, said she had been in a relationship for eight months with someone claiming to be Lee Dong-wook, but still had not recovered the 35 million won she sent. Ms. A said, "Lee Dong-wook kind of confessed his feelings to me. We even talked about going to see my parents and having a formal meeting between our families. Our relationship developed into something romantic. We had conversations like this for nearly a year. I think he had chosen me as his spouse." She added, "I spent around 30 to 40 million won on him alone. I even broke into my savings and used money set aside for my living expenses to send him 35 million won."

According to Ms. A, the Lee Dong-wook impersonator claimed that, while filming overseas, he had sent her a package containing gifts worth 700 million won, but that the package had been held up by customs. The impersonator repeatedly demanded several million won in fees for issuing customs-clearance documents, and the total eventually reached 35 million won. The impersonator said, "I'm a celebrity, so this can't become a big issue. Don't send the money to my agency's account. Send it to the account I tell you to use instead." The names listed for the bank accounts provided by the impersonator were all different.

Lee Dong-wook's agency stated, "Our artist never asks for valuables, money, or personal information through personal messenger services or social media accounts. Similar cases have recently occurred elsewhere as well, so people need to exercise particular caution."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.