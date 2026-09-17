Hwang Seok-jeong Shares a Heartbreaking Health Update: "Pain So Severe It Felt Like My Whole Body Was on Fire; I Couldn't Sit or Lie Down"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Hwang Seok-jeong revealed that she had gone through a difficult time due to pain syndrome.

On the 17th, the YouTube channel "Seong-gyeong Goes to a Temple" released a video titled "I Thought You Had Been Possessed by a Spirit. Hwang Seok-jeong's Tearful Life Confession After a Rare Pain Condition Left Her Hovering Between Life and Death (feat. Paju Yakcheonsa Temple)."

That day, Kim Sung-kyung visited a temple with Hwang Seok-jeong and spent time praying. Afterward, Hwang told Kim, "Life has been so difficult that I've gradually lost the ability to relax. I have heart palpitations and obsessive-compulsive symptoms. I've even had panic attacks, but people don't know that I'm ill. This time, I was so sick I almost died," sharing her heartbreaking health update.

She went on to say that she had suffered from pain syndrome. "I experienced pain that came for no apparent reason. I couldn't sleep, lie down, or sit. It was so painful that it felt as if my whole body were on fire," she said. She continued, "But when I realized that the cause of the pain lay within me, everything around me grew quiet. I began to get better little by little after that, and I don't have pain now. Of course, I'm still taking medication, but I think I've become someone who can feel joy in small things," adding that her condition had fortunately improved.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.