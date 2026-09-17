"10-Billion-Won CEO" Song Eun-i Faces Employee Revelations: "She Made Me Start Work on March 1 Independence Movement Day" · "I Thought This Was a Communist Party"

[Sportschosun Reporter Woo-joo Lee] Broadcaster and CEO Song Eun-i had a candid conversation with her employees.

On the 17th, VIVO TV posted a video on YouTube titled "Employees' Betrayal: Everyone from VIVO CEO 'Old-School Boomer' Song Eun-i to the Young Boomers Shows Up! VIVO's 'Back in My Day~'."

Song Eun-i told employees working late, "I just had a great idea. Let's have a late-night snack and talk with the employees working overtime. How many of them will come up?" She worried, "What if I'm the only one who comes up?" However, four long-serving employees gathered. Slightly disappointed, Song Eun-i said, "Isn't it fun to have a late-night snack with the CEO? I thought six people would show up, at least."

Manager Lee, a seventh-year producer who was the most recent hire among them, revealed, "My first day at work was March 1 Independence Movement Day. The CEO called me in, saying there was a meeting." Song Eun-i recalled, "There were no employees back then. You were the first regular employee covered by the four major social insurance programs. It's unbelievable that I've been doing this for 10 years, but it's also unbelievable that you've stayed for 10 years." Writer Noh teased, "You're such a boomer," while Manager Lee took aim at Song Eun-i and Writer Noh, saying, "Even so, I always get overshadowed because the two of you are here." Song Eun-i protested, "I'm not a boomer, though, am I?" Manager Noh then amused everyone by revealing, "There was a time when the CEO nearly exploded with anger but held it in. She said, 'How could you all leave without taking me when you went to eat? How could not one of you ask me?' So I told her, 'Ask the others whether they'll take you along,' and she quickly calmed down, saying, 'Oh, so that's what I should do.'"

Song Eun-i explained, "I think it was worse because back then we used to eat as a group. They said, 'We didn't know you were there.' In the past, more than 10 of us all ate together." Writer Noh recalled, "We could have waited at the entrance and eaten separately, but we insisted on waiting." Producer Han added, "When I first joined, I said, 'Is this a communist party?'" prompting laughter.

Song Eun-i clarified, "I wasn't the one who suggested we do that." Writer Noh laughed and said, "There was no freedom to choose the menu. Compared with that, now no one wants to eat together."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.